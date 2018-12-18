A Friend of Mine
Melbourne, Australia
World Square Murals
    Two painted murals for World Square, a shopping centre in the heart of Sydney's Asian district. Asian strokes and characters have been woven into the patterns. Read Less
We were commissioned by 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art and architecture firm Villa + Villa to design two murals in World Square shopping centre in the heart of Sydney's Asian district. Both hand-painted murals are connected through a shared conceptual foundation to combine eastern and western design sensibilities – strokes and characters from a variety of Asian languages have been woven into the fabric of the mural patterns.
Like the first mural, our second mural is also based on strokes and characters from Asian languages, but woven into interlocking geometric shapes.
Design Team: Suzy Tuxen and Veronica Lee. Commissioned by 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art and Villa + Villa for World Square. Mural painting by Apparition Media. Photography by Tom Ross.
