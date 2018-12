INSANE: A word, a week.





Animography.net is a webshop and typefoundry that provides animated typefaces.





We were called to participate in their collaborative project "A word, a week": A creative exploration where each week, a different artist or studio presents a short video using one of their animated typefaces with one word as a concept.





This is our collaboration using Okomito typeface for week 50: Insane.