Maz - Contemporary Carpentry

Branding, art direction & website for Maz carpentry.

Maz was the second generation of a family business (premium- by its service and quality materials) with a poor and old logotype. Because of that the company had difficulties to contact with its real target: architects, interior designers and premium construction companies.

Our aim was to change its image into a quality and contemporary brand through:

- its claim: changing "carpentry" for "contemporary carpentry" for corporate issues and "dresssing spaces" for commercial ones.

- a new graphic logotype based on two colours: a powerful one - yellow- plus a neutral one (related to traditional carpentry uniforms)

- graphic business cards and folders etc

- high quality papers & printing process: screen printing for its folders and business cards...

- very visual website, with similar language to architects and interior designers websites





Client: Maz carpentry

Art direction: Griselda Martí

Design: Pablo Ávila & Griselda Martí

Claim 1 : Nom-Nam

Claim 2: Andrea Casas

Photography: Jorge Vidal

Contact: studio@griseldamarti.com