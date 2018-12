Line Art | Animal edition - Graphic Design

About

I wanted to have some time for myself. I decided to learn a new art. I love abstract, line art and clean design. I decided to recreate my favorit… Read More

I wanted to have some time for myself. I decided to learn a new art. I love abstract, line art and clean design. I decided to recreate my favorite animals in Illustrator. If you are interested in the work files, send me an e-mail. Read Less

Published: