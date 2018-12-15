Multiple Owners
József G Kiss Budapest, Hungary
Attila Ács Budapest, Hungary
Lili Köves Budapest, Hungary
Fruzsina Fölföldi Budapest, Hungary
Classmate Studio Budapest, Hungary
Eszter Misztarka Budapest, Hungary
Debrecen 2023 - European Capital of Culture
798
229
4
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Identity renewal and evolution for Debrecen 2023 European Capital of Culture. Working with the new tagline Sharing Horizons, a new approach was t… Read More
    Identity renewal and evolution for Debrecen 2023 European Capital of Culture. Working with the new tagline Sharing Horizons, a new approach was taken, where the main idea of magnetic attraction is evolved further with introduction of horizontally split layouts. At the same time the arrows transform to circles - abstract representations of people, ideas, and community - that are all are drawn to the horizon, sharing the same space and aspirations. Special thanks to: Dávid Gutema, Dorottya Vékony, Sándor Imreh Gyöngyi Porkoláb, Mónika Turkovics Read Less
    Published:

Identity renewal and evolution for Debrecen 2023 European Cultural Capital of Culture.​​​​​​​ Working with the new tagline Sharing Horizons, a new approach was taken, where the main idea of magnetic attraction is evolved further with the introduction of horizontally split layouts. At the same time as the arrows transform into to circles, abstract representations of people, ideas, and community are all are drawn on to the horizon, sharing the same space and aspirations.

Custom made font: Debrecen Sans

Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.