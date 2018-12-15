About

Identity renewal and evolution for Debrecen 2023 European Capital of Culture. Working with the new tagline Sharing Horizons, a new approach was taken, where the main idea of magnetic attraction is evolved further with introduction of horizontally split layouts. At the same time the arrows transform to circles - abstract representations of people, ideas, and community - that are all are drawn to the horizon, sharing the same space and aspirations. Special thanks to: Dávid Gutema, Dorottya Vékony, Sándor Imreh Gyöngyi Porkoláb, Mónika Turkovics Read Less

