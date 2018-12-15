Debrecen 2023 - European Capital of Culture

⬤
Identity renewal and evolution for Debrecen 2023 European Cultural Capital of Culture. Working with the new tagline Sharing Horizons, a new approach was taken, where the main idea of magnetic attraction is evolved further with the introduction of horizontally split layouts. At the same time as the arrows transform into to circles, abstract representations of people, ideas, and community are all are drawn on to the horizon, sharing the same space and aspirations.
Custom made font: Debrecen Sans
Custom made font: Debrecen Sans
●
Thank You!