Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Unfollow All
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
PLANTA - Logotype & Identity
Multiple Owners
Manel Font
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Iago Barreiro
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/18/2019
PLANTA project Identity
Logotype and typography system.
Communication design pieces.
Client: PLANTA
Photography:
Borja Ballbé
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
PLANTA - Logotype & Identity
313
2,357
15
Published:
December 10th 2018
Multiple Owners
Manel Font
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Iago Barreiro
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Mat Collishaw. Dialogues. Exhibition.
Manel Font
26
64
Poster Design Collection III — chooooorus.com
Manel Font
16
213
Oscar Muñoz — des/materializaciones catalogue
Manel Font
36
325
Brochure exhibition Mat Collishaw. Dialogues
Manel Font
10
33
DWO — Visual Identity
Manel Font
12
123
Wim Wenders Photographs exhibition Identity
Manel Font
24
189
Invitación a Double Bind - Juan Muñoz en PLANTA
Multiple Owners
Manel Font
Iago Barreiro
951
6,957
Fundació Sorigué — Web *GOLD LAUS AWARD 2017*
Multiple Owners
NATURAL –
Manel Font
Iago Barreiro
65
670
Folleto PLANTA
Multiple Owners
Manel Font
Iago Barreiro
910
6,019
Poster Design Collection II — chooooorus.com
Manel Font
60
517
Owners
Manel Font
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Iago Barreiro
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Project Made For
Be España
Madrid, Spain
Logo Design Inspiration
Blumenau, Brazil
Logo Designers
New York, NY, USA
PLANTA - Logotype & Identity
logotype and graphic identity for PLANTA project.
313
2,357
15
Published:
December 10th 2018
Tools
Adobe InDesign
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
,
art
identity
Logotype
graphic system
leaflet
catalog
editorial
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.