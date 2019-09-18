PLANTA - Logotype & Identity
Multiple Owners
PLANTA project Identity

Logotype and typography system.
Communication design pieces.

Client: PLANTA
Photography: Borja Ballbé
    Manel Font Barcelona, Spain
    Iago Barreiro Santiago de Compostela, Spain

    Project Made For

    Be España Madrid, Spain
    Logo Design Inspiration Blumenau, Brazil
    Logo Designers New York, NY, USA

    logotype and graphic identity for PLANTA project.
