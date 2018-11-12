SHS - Branding & Digital

S H S
Smart. Not hard.
SHS is one of the most experienced organizational consultancies in the country and is only satisfied with one attribute: excellence. The team stands out with a combination of know-how and hands-on mentality, precise analysis and disciplined implementation. The formula for success is as simple as it is ingenious: IQ. + I do.
C R E D I T S
Customer: SHS Unternehmensberatung GmbH
Consulting: Kirsten Ives, Tom Frenner
Project management: Stephanie Schneemann, Susanne Münzer
Graphic design: Denis Lelic
Text: Sabrina Luttenberger
Programming: Rene Egartner, Patrick Hainzl
Photography: Michael Königshofer
Thank You!