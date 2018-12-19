CRUSCHIFORM .
Paris, France
WINTER WONDERLANDS
     I've been commissioned with my dear friend Gazhole to create a series of 11 landscapes illustrations for the legendary christmas windows of the French department store Printemps Haussmann. Each background scenery  depicts a magical world explored by Santa Claus and 2 little children during their epic journey. — The enchanted spectacle of the Grand magasin's animated windows is one of the most popular events in Paris during Christmas. To discover  from November 7th to January 6th 2019.
 I've been commissioned with my dear friend Gazhole to create a series of 11 landscapes illustrations for the legendary christmas windows of the French department store Printemps Haussmann. Each background scenery  depicts a magical world explored by Santa Claus and 2 little children during their epic journey.
The enchanted spectacle of the Grand magasin's animated windows is one of the most popular events in Paris during Christmas. To discover  from November 7th to January 6th 2019.
Art Direction : Printemps
Illustrations : Cruschiform & Gazhole


The four winds meadow

The jungle of mysteries
The miniature country
The cristal ocean
The flavors forest
The magical labyrinth
The butterfly rose garden
The golden rocks
Thank you !
