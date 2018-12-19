Winter wonderlands

About

I've been commissioned with my dear friend Gazhole to create a series of 11 landscapes illustrations for the legendary christmas windows of the French department store Printemps Haussmann. Each background scenery depicts a magical world explored by Santa Claus and 2 little children during their epic journey. — The enchanted spectacle of the Grand magasin's animated windows is one of the most popular events in Paris during Christmas. To discover from November 7th to January 6th 2019. Read Less

