Winter wonderlands
—
I've been commissioned with my dear friend Gazhole to create a series of 11 landscapes illustrations for the legendary christmas windows of the French department store Printemps Haussmann. Each background scenery depicts a magical world explored by Santa Claus and 2 little children during their epic journey.
—
The enchanted spectacle of the Grand magasin's animated windows is one of the most popular events in Paris during Christmas. To discover from November 7th to January 6th 2019.
—
Art Direction : Printemps
Illustrations : Cruschiform & Gazhole
—
—
The four winds meadow
The jungle of mysteries
—
The miniature country
—
The cristal ocean
—
The flavors forest
—
The magical labyrinth
—
The butterfly rose garden
—
The golden rocks
.
.
Thank you !
Thank You!