Mother Design New York, United Kingdom
Thomas Humeau City of London, United Kingdom
BBC Radio 1
1245
201
4
    Creating a playful world for the UK’s biggest youth radio station. BBC Radio 1 has been at the vanguard of the young UK music scene for the last 50 years. Having grown into a super brand with multiple sub-brands like Live Lounge, Biggest Weekend and Teen Awards – and with a more competitive market than ever – it needed a clear branding system as well as a contemporary new graphic language. Our challenge was to develop an impactful and youthful brand, whilst also ensuring it could flex and adapt to the needs of all media executions at the BBC. We needed to create a consistent approach to using BBC Reith font across all applications and sub-brands, as well as develop a graphic language that brought cohesion and united everything. We created in-depth rules for the key brand elements, providing a simple yet effective solution that the BBC teams could rollout internally. We also created an array of illustrated graphics to give the identity a contemporary twist. Read Less
