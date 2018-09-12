TwoPoints.Net was in charge of designing the visual identity and campaign for the 2017-2020 Reading Promotion Plan initiated by the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports.





Before developing the visual concept TPN had an intense debate about how they should approach the project. They asked themselves "how do books look today?", "how do we read nowadays?", "who reads and who does not?" and "with which devices do they read?". It was key to take the diverse target groups with their divers usage of devices in account to be able to address the ones who do not read.





In this sense, TPN’s strategic contribution was: 1: Relate reading to something fun and 2: connect with a broad range of very different target groups. To achieve these goals, TPN conceptually relied on a Spanish saying, that reading is living other lives. Taking advantage of this popular knowledge, TwoPoints.Net created the concept and claim: "Leer te da vidas extra." (Reading gives you extra lives). The visual concept was based on the association with games, which are fun and easy, as reading is considered by the ones who do not read boring and exhausting. At the same time the reference to computer games built a bridge to the electronic devices on which we read nowadays.





Client: Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports of Spain

Year: 2017-2020