ARCHITETTI VERONA - Premio AV 5th edition

The prize «ARCHITETTIVERONA», established in 2009 for the fiftieth anniversary of the magazine «AV» (1959-2009), is a highlight among many cultural activities that Ordine degli Architetti Pianificatori Paesaggisti Conservatori della Provincia di Verona propose to promote an aware architectonic culture into the environment where it acts.

The Prize, specifically, aim to recognize the special value of those projects, considering both client initiative and designer abilities, public and private, that emerges due to an innovative and peculiar approach within the urban and environmental context.

We designed the folder/manifesto and all the stuff starting from the identity system we made for the previous issue.



This time the prize is made of Marmo Rosso di Verona (Verona red marble) and a laser engraved slate plate.







