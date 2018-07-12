OPTCIAL 88

[CG animation belonging to Hong Kong people🎬: Optical 88 Wearing a beautiful life]



A local produced animation entirely for Hong Kong people. The whole creation process and animation production were all completed in Hong Kong which lasted for more than half a year. The team spent months on research in order to create this international standard animation with Hong Kong characteristics. The animation which Hong Kong people will be proud of ! Thanks to the support and trust from Optical 88 and Uth team !!!





【屬於香港人的CG動畫🎬：眼鏡88 戴起美麗人生】

一個完全屬於香港人的原創電影製作手法嘅港產動畫。創作和動畫製作全部于香港完成，歷時超過半年。過程中團隊花了多月時間做資料搜集，務求製作出一條有香港特色，讓香港人感到驕傲的國際水平動畫！多謝眼鏡88和Uth 團隊對Nikopicto的支持和信任！！！





Production house : NIKOPICTO

Director : Nicolas Lesaffre @nikopicto

Executive producer : Lily Leung @nikopicto

Music : Click



Sound effect : Nicolas Martigne





Agency : Uth

Creative director : Benny Yau @Uth

Client : optical 88