OPTCIAL 88
644
100
9
    TVC for optical 88, high quality cg animation, dedicated to Hong Kong.
    Published:
[CG animation belonging to Hong Kong people🎬: Optical 88 Wearing a beautiful life] 

A local produced animation entirely for Hong Kong people. The whole creation process and animation production were all completed in Hong Kong which lasted for more than half a year. The team spent months on research in order to create this international standard animation with Hong Kong characteristics. The animation which Hong Kong people will be proud of ! Thanks to the support and trust from Optical 88 and Uth team !!!

【屬於香港人的CG動畫🎬：眼鏡88 戴起美麗人生】
一個完全屬於香港人的原創電影製作手法嘅港產動畫。創作和動畫製作全部于香港完成，歷時超過半年。過程中團隊花了多月時間做資料搜集，務求製作出一條有香港特色，讓香港人感到驕傲的國際水平動畫！多謝眼鏡88和Uth 團隊對Nikopicto的支持和信任！！！

Production house : NIKOPICTO
Director : Nicolas Lesaffre @nikopicto
Executive producer : Lily Leung @nikopicto
Music : Click
Sound effect : Nicolas Martigne

Agency : Uth
Creative director : Benny Yau @Uth
Client : optical 88
