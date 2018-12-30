Uber - 77 Things

About

In 2018, Uber launched its new brand positioning along with a complete new visualidentity system. On this ocasion Michael Gough, Uber's head of Design, wrote the book 77 Things. A book with 77 design principles for those who work with Uber Design and those who want to work with Uber design. This book has become an opportunity to explore the boundaries of Uber's new visual identity system, and especially create examples of how to use the entire typographic family created especially for Uber. The Book The design of the book was inspired directly by its content. We set a pattern, we create rules, and we reproduce them throughout the book. " 77th: Design for Pattern Pattern recognition is an essential skill for creators. See the patterns in user behavior, and how to change them. Understand the implicit patterns of use, layout, and function in your work. Then, make them explicit." 77 Things, Michael Gough Read Less

