Uber - 77 Things
    In 2018, Uber launched its new brand positioning along with a complete new visualidentity system.  On this ocasion Michael Gough, Uber's head o…
    In 2018, Uber launched its new brand positioning along with a complete new visualidentity system.  On this ocasion Michael Gough, Uber's head of Design, wrote the book 77 Things. A book with 77 design principles for those who work with Uber Design and those who want to work with Uber design.  This book has become an opportunity to explore the boundaries of Uber's new visual identity system, and especially create examples of how to use the entire typographic family created especially for Uber. The Book The design of the book was inspired directly by its content. We set a pattern, we create rules, and we reproduce them throughout the book. " 77th: Design for Pattern Pattern recognition is an essential skill for creators. See the patterns in user behavior, and how to change them. Understand the implicit patterns of use, layout, and function in your work. Then, make them explicit." 77 Things, Michael Gough Read Less
Designed by Jeremy Mickel under direction of Wolf Ollins and Uber Brand Experience Team.





© 2018 Uber Technologies Inc.

Written by Michael Gough with contributions
from Eric Schlakman, Erik Klimczak, and Roy West, with support from Christopher Starr, Dana Beatty, and Lori Mann.

Designed by Braz de Pina, Mason Field, and Chad Balanza, under the direction of Peter Markatos.

Design production by Lori Mann.

Composed in Adobe® InDesign®.

Set in Uber Move, a typeface created for Uber by Jeremy Mickel / MCKL. Move was inspired by the international language of transportation.

Printed in California with John Litster and Echelon Fine Printing on Mohawk Superfine Ultrawhite
Eggshell cover and text.

Includes content and ideas from “57 Things” by Adobe Systems, © Adobe Systems 2011, written by Michael Gough with contributions by Shawn Cheris, Ethan Eismann, and Ty Lettau.



