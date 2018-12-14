Vincent Schwenk
Hamburg, Germany
Radical Everything
3D Animations for the WEbsite
RADICAL EVERYTHING

Forget Power - Share Control
Forget Scale - Choose Better
Forget Speed - Go long
Forget Consumer - Think People​​​​​​​




This year I was asked again by Omse to contribute four animations for the annual report »Radical Everything« which is done by the great agency Wolff Olins. The animations are well embedded into the website. Together it creats  a modern look for the report. Definitely checke it out. For the social media clips Karim Shalaby composed some great sounds.


Behind the scene and nice nerd stuff :-)
