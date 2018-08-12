Foilgraphix Guide

About

Design for a hot stamping sample guide. Rare and yet eminently practical accessory in the field of graphic and printed arts, we have been approached to rethink its configuration and its pace. Generally presented in the form of a ring binder, we revisited the mechanics of the object to be more like a Pantone™ swatch book, more portable, easier to handle, to compare the nuances between them, or , to extract samples by a system of detachable pellets. Read Less

