About

For the past six months I’ve been traveling thousands of kilometers for several photo projects. As I mostly had to drive to very remote areas, I passed many types of terrain. From highlands to swamplands. From lava fields to river arms. At a height of about 150 meters, I’ve documented my journeys from above my car. This series should give an impression how abstract but also fascinating our planet is looking from the air. Read Less

Published: