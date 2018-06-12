Connected

Connected is a rapidly growing product development firm that is carving out a niche in the global market as a full service partner for businesses pursuing software-powered products. As the evolving startup honed in on its core value proposition, it determined that a name change and rebranding was essential to positioning itself to high profile clients. Underline designed a comprehensive new brand for this next stage of the firm’s ambitious growth, including a new logo, stationery system, website, online and print templates, as well as the company’s brand launch invitation and materials.

Client: Connected
Illustration: Christopher DeLorenzo
Photography: Daniel Ehrenworth
 
 
   
