Poster Commissions

Set of three limited edition silk screened posters
created as part of private commissions
between 2016—2018

/

DUNKIRK

We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air.
We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be...

Tommy

Concept & Drawing
Time representaton / Pre-separated artwork
Dunkirk Regular (11 colors) & Dunkirk Variant (9 colors)
Details / Dunkirk Regular
Dunkirk Regular framed
Details / Dunkirk Variant
Dunkirk Variant framed
11 color (regular) & 9 color (variant) screen print inspired by a 2017 World War II drama written & directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy & Tom Hardy. The movie tells a story of allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France who are surrounded by the German Army, and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Signed & numbered AP copies of the Variant are available here.

Private Commission
Size: 24 x 36"
September 2018


/

THE SHINING BAR

Hi, Lloyd. Little slow tonight, isn't it?

Jack Torrance



Original concept sketches
Concepts for The Shining Bar & The Shining Hotel
Initially the group that commissioned the poster only wanted one version
but in the end both were created between 2016—2018
The Shining Hotel custom title typography
based on Kubrick's One-Point perspective
The Shining Hotel / 6 colors + GID
The Shining Bar custom title typography
based on Kubrick's One-Point perspective
Original drawing
The Shining Bar Regular / 5 colors
Details / The Shining Bar Regular
The Shinng Bar Regular framed
The Shining Bar Variant / 5 colors
Details / The Shining Bar Variant
The Shining Bar Variant framed
5 color silk screen print inspired by The Shining a 1980 classic horror film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and co—written with novelist Diane Johnson. The film is based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name.
A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where an evil spiritual presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from the past and of the future.

Signed & numbered AP copies of the print will be available soon.

Private Commission
Size: 24 x 36"
November 2017— October 2018


/

THE LAST OF US

Everyone I have cared for has either died or left me. Everyone — f***ing except for you! So don't tell me I would be safer with somebody else, because the truth is I would just be more scared.

Ellie

Original concept sketch & Drawing
Original artworks created back in 2013
as part of an online competition hosted by Max3D.pl
Examples of how the artwork was remastered for a silk screen version
The Last of Us Regular (15color) printed on Construction Grout Gray
 & The Last of Us Variant (7 colors) printed on Dur—O—Tone Newsprint Agedscreen
Details / The Last of Us Regular / 15 colors
The Last of Us Regular framed
Details / The Last of Us Variant / 7 colors
The Last of Us Variant framed
15 x Color Regular printed on Construction Grout Gray & 7 x Color Variant printed on Dur—O—Tone Newsprint Agedscreen inspired by The Last of Us, an action—adventure survival horror video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. In a hostile, post—pandemic world, Joel and Ellie, brought together by desperate circumstances, must rely on each other to survive a brutal journey across what remains of the United States.

Signed & numbered AP copies of the print available here (Regular).

Private Commission
Size: 24 x 36"
November 2017


/

