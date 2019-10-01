Poster Commissions

Set of three limited edition silk screened posters
created as part of private commissions
between 2016—2018
DUNKIRK
We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air.
We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be...
11 color (regular) & 9 color (variant) screen print inspired by a 2017 World War II drama written & directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy & Tom Hardy. The movie tells a story of allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France who are surrounded by the German Army, and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.
Signed & numbered AP copies of the Variant are available here.
5 color silk screen print inspired by The Shining a 1980 classic horror film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and co—written with novelist Diane Johnson. The film is based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name.
A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where an evil spiritual presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from the past and of the future.
Signed & numbered AP copies of the print will be available soon.
15 x Color Regular printed on Construction Grout Gray & 7 x Color Variant printed on Dur—O—Tone Newsprint Agedscreen inspired by The Last of Us, an action—adventure survival horror video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. In a hostile, post—pandemic world, Joel and Ellie, brought together by desperate circumstances, must rely on each other to survive a brutal journey across what remains of the United States.
Signed & numbered AP copies of the print available here (Regular).
