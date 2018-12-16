Steve Simpson
Dublin, Ireland
Damn Hot Mic's Chilli
Mic's Chilli - Damn Hot Sauce

hot sauce labels
It's over 8 years ago that I started working with Mic's Chilli on their original hot sauce range. Both the sauces and the artwork have won many awards during that time. I'm delighted to show the latest range of DAMN HOT SAUCES - hope you like :)))
Naga Knockdown 600,000 SHU, Trouble in Trinidad 1,200,000 SHU, Voodoo reaper 1,500,000 SHU
sketches
All my work starts with a pencil sketch 
Illustration and hand lettering
Label Artwork
I used a different foil was used for each of the labels
illustrated barcodes
You can follow my latest work on 
Twitter and Instagram or at SteveSimpson.com

