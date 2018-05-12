Microsoft Office 365

Multiple Owners
Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nidia Dias Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Joey Recoskie Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nejc Polovsak Ljubljana, Slovenia
Yeseong Kim Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Samuel Bohn São Paulo, Brazil
Jeff Briant Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Office is used by over 1 billion people around the world, daily. Across a vast spectrum of industries, cultures, and generations, and devices. Tendril was approached to concept and create a film for the Microsoft Ignite Conference that showcased the simple, powerful, and intelligent UI/UX of the new Office 365 Suite..





The new Office 365 Suite is platform independent, contains advanced AI-powered features, can be run on the cloud and allows online collaboration between users across apps. The challenge was to convey a simpler, modernized user interface and amplify a sense of ease-of-use while simultaneously revealing the engineering complexity and powerful capabilities that exist under the hood. The outcome was a world of layers that communicated the experiential fluidity and depth of the toolset, powered by decades of development. 

Drawing from these concepts and inspired by the underlying design, we dove deep into the software, constructing and deconstructing the various advancements into an animated visual language. Read more here.







Symbols





Process


Early Design Studies




Visual Development