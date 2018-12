About

The job Naming and brand identity for BOMA, a new electronic music label and plataform from Brazil. The challenge BOMA (Born of Music Addiction) connects to its audience through an experience driven by music and our design had to reflect the authentic and unexpected way they make this happen, so that the brand could establish a true and desirable relationship with its public. The outcome With a custom typeface design that evokes music and excitement, the wordmark and identity is built of a layered system of graphic elements that can be applied in many different ways, creating a vivid and exciting communication. Read Less

