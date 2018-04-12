Provincia is a real estate development located in the city of Mérida, in the Mexican southeast. It is an exclusive project that modernizes the concept of residence golf club and has a 100% family ambient.

For the brand identity, we seek the contrast of classic with modern through typographies, illustrations and finishes that communicate the values of the brand. We made an iconographic illustration of a dog as an emblem and representation of security, protection and surveillance. We created a logo that can be used in multiple ways, an organic inspired texture that contrasts with the seriousness of other applications, creating a versatile and changing brand.

Province, your little piece of Merida.

_

Photos by Rodrigo Chapa & Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.