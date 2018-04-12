Provincia is a real estate development located in the city of Mérida, in the Mexican southeast. It is an exclusive project that modernizes the concept of residence golf club and has a 100% family ambient.





For the brand identity, we seek the contrast of classic with modern through typographies, illustrations and finishes that communicate the values of the brand. We made an iconographic illustration of a dog as an emblem and representation of security, protection and surveillance. We created a logo that can be used in multiple ways, an organic inspired texture that contrasts with the seriousness of other applications, creating a versatile and changing brand.





Province, your little piece of Merida.





_





Photos by Rodrigo Chapa & Futura



