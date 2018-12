About

Mainly on fault lines of tectonic boundaries, where plates are pushed together or dragged apart, volcanos occur. Cracks allow the magma to rise up to the surface where it erupts through a volcano. The caved-in surface on top of the volcano is called crater. The Crater Series reveals colour and shapes of extinct craters in the Highlands of Iceland. Read Less

