George&Harrison ®
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Message
Message
Valiz & L’Internationale
805
168
1
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Shaping a series of books on the significance of art in relation to culture, politics and society.
    Published:
Shaping a series of books on the significance of art in relation to culture, politics and society.
Since 2016, the Dutch publisher Valiz and L’Internationale, a confederation of six major European art museums, have joined forces to produce a series of books addressing contemporary art and its relation to cultural, political and societal issues. The books present a diverse terrain of stories, case studies and ideas organized around three main themes, and investigate the changing relationship between the art field and its public. Through the use of strong typography and impactful colors, we gave each publication a distinct look and an activist feel, while maintaining the same visual language.
What’s the Use? (2016) includes different 
papers and a chronology index to help the 
reader navigate the content.
The Long 1980s (2018) reflects its 
subversive and radical content through an 
outspoken, 80s-inspired typographic style.
Strong colors and bold typography bind the series together and bring an activist feel.
The Constituent Museum (2018) combines 
a rigorous grid and a technical feel with 
expressive and playful typography.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.