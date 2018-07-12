Valiz & L’Internationale

Since 2016, the Dutch publisher Valiz and L’Internationale, a confederation of six major European art museums, have joined forces to produce a series of books addressing contemporary art and its relation to cultural, political and societal issues. The books present a diverse terrain of stories, case studies and ideas organized around three main themes, and investigate the changing relationship between the art field and its public. Through the use of strong typography and impactful colors, we gave each publication a distinct look and an activist feel, while maintaining the same visual language.

