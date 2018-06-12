Illustrations for So Fruitty

SoFruitty

Box Illustrations

I illustrated seven box illustrations in collaboration with

TDA Boulder for Florida based ice-cream company SoFruitty .

SoFruitty produces frozen fruit bars that are handcrafted with a 100% real fruit .

The Brief wanted the illustrations to be playful, fairly complex, interesting to look at, and

full of life. Each illustration should show a scene that captures SoFruitty's tropical roots in Brazil & Florida as well as their story through flavor - specific imagery.



