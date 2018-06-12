Rafael Varona
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Message
Message
Illustrations for So Fruitty
850
201
9
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net









SoFruitty
Box Illustrations

I illustrated seven box illustrations in collaboration with 
TDA Boulder for Florida based ice-cream company SoFruitty.
SoFruitty produces frozen fruit bars that are handcrafted with a 100% real fruit.
The Brief wanted the illustrations to be playful, fairly complex, interesting to look at, and
 full of life.  Each illustration should show a scene that captures SoFruitty's tropical roots in Brazil & Florida as well as their story through flavor - specific imagery.

Thanks to Art Directors Kate Osborne and Zach Minard for trusting me with this one!








​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ •​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ • ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ • • ​​​​​​​•   illustrations   ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ •​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ • ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ • • ​​​​​​​• 
​​​​​​​

• ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ •​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ • ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ • • ​​​​​​​•   boxes   ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ •​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ • ​​​​​​​• ​​​​​​​•​​​​​​​ • • ​​​​​​​• 









visit me here:



Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.