Illustrations for So Fruitty

SoFruitty
Box Illustrations
I illustrated seven box illustrations in collaboration with
TDA Boulder for Florida based ice-cream company SoFruitty.
SoFruitty produces frozen fruit bars that are handcrafted with a 100% real fruit.
The Brief wanted the illustrations to be playful, fairly complex, interesting to look at, and
full of life. Each illustration should show a scene that captures SoFruitty's tropical roots in Brazil & Florida as well as their story through flavor - specific imagery.
Thanks to Art Directors Kate Osborne and Zach Minard for trusting me with this one!
Thank You!