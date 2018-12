About

UH Fest is one of the rare events dedicated to adventurous modern music in Hungary. Since 2001 we have staged hundreds of international and local… Read More

UH Fest is one of the rare events dedicated to adventurous modern music in Hungary. Since 2001 we have staged hundreds of international and local performances during several festivals and one-off events. Due to our nearly two decade-long activity and the scope of the events (both in terms of number of acts and stylistic variety) UH Fest became a high profile event — a point of reference even. Photos: UH FEST Web developmer: Bálint Zalkai Read Less

Published: