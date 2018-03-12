About

This is the story of 4 HIV/AIDS orphaned boys behind Kawangware Defence Force. School kids by day, neighbourhood watch police by night, the 4 boy… Read More

This is the story of 4 HIV/AIDS orphaned boys behind Kawangware Defence Force. School kids by day, neighbourhood watch police by night, the 4 boys masquerade as members of their school’s home-science club. The boys designed and built their own all-in-one surveillance and communication head units using old Boda Boda (motorcycle taxi) helmets and salvaged electronic parts capable of sending untraceable calls to the area Police. During school nights, the boys take turns patrolling the dimly lit neighbourhoods and alerting Police of imminent danger. Their real identity is still unknown. Little is known about them till now….. Read Less

Published: