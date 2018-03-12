Multiple Owners
Osborne Macharia Nairobi, Kenya
KEVO ABBRA Nairobi, Kenya
K.D.F
    This is the story of 4 HIV/AIDS orphaned boys behind Kawangware Defence Force. School kids by day, neighbourhood watch police by night, the 4 boy… Read More
    This is the story of 4 HIV/AIDS orphaned boys behind Kawangware Defence Force. School kids by day, neighbourhood watch police by night, the 4 boys masquerade as members of their school’s home-science club. The boys designed and built their own all-in-one surveillance and communication head units using old Boda Boda (motorcycle taxi) helmets and salvaged electronic parts capable of sending untraceable calls to the area Police. During school nights, the boys take turns patrolling the dimly lit neighbourhoods and alerting Police of imminent danger. Their real identity is still unknown. Little is known about them till now….. Read Less
    Published:
This is the story of 4 HIV/AIDS orphaned boys behind Kawangware Defence Force. School kids by day, neighbourhood watch police by night, the 4 boys masquerade as members of their school’s home-science club. The boys designed and built their own all-in-one surveillance and communication head units using old Boda Boda (motorcycle taxi) helmets and salvaged electronic parts capable of sending untraceable calls to the area Police. 

During school nights, the boys take turns patrolling the dimly lit neighbourhoods and alerting Police of imminent danger. Their real identity is still unknown.

Little is known about them till now…..


Head Gear + Styling + Production: Kevo Abbra
Styling Assistant: Sylvia Owalla
Kevo’s Production Assistant: Dennis Andere (Bacteria)
Photographer’s Assistants: Victor Ndalo + Wahinya Kageni
Kawangware Production Coordinators: Kevin Mark + Peter Duncan + Moses  Mburu
Additional Assistants: Esther Nduta Archibald Macharia + Archibald Gacheru

SMARTA
PANK
BOMBE
KAJUA
