Théâtre des Bouffes Du Nord 18-19

About

The parisian institution Le Théâtre des bouffes du nord asked us to work on its identity for the 18/19 season. We realised the fonts, posters and… Read More

The parisian institution Le Théâtre des bouffes du nord asked us to work on its identity for the 18/19 season. We realised the fonts, posters and programs. This year, we invited the illustrator Laurie Rollit to work with us. This year, we invited the British artist Laurie Rollit to work with us. His experimental graphic poems compose the posters and program of the new season. Read Less

Published: