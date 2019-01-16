Violaine & Jeremy
Paris, France
Théâtre des Bouffes Du Nord 18-19
    Adobe InDesign

    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Photoshop

    The parisian institution Le Théâtre des bouffes du nord asked us to work on its identity for the 18/19 season. We realised the fonts, posters and programs. This year, we invited the illustrator Laurie Rollit to work with us. This year, we invited the British artist Laurie Rollit to work with us. His experimental graphic poems compose the posters and program of the new season. Read Less
Special thanks to Camille Durand-Rival
who helped us on the animations.
And Laurie Rollit for his illustrations.

Thanks to our assistants Victor, Zoé and Clara.




