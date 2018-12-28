Client North Farm Graphic Designer & Illustrator Meng Zhang Logo Design Huang Lin Photographer Ethan Li
Every chapter starts with a new page, and each grain of rice has its own story to tell. ‘Wuchang’ Rice is harvested from the fertile soils of China’s Heilongjiang Province - its firm, bright granules are complemented by a rich flavour and high nutrient content. In the package design for North Farm, this uniqueness and individuality is encapsulated in a crisp white box that showcases the notion of emptiness and the purity of rice. ‘Zen’ and the expression of love are depicted in a detailed outer layer with delicate illustrations of North-East China’s native fauna, an embossed rice grain and a gold/silver laser foiling that changes colour as it is moved around, reflecting the sky and drawing attention to the user as a unique individual. The design may appear simple but is layered with many complexities that embody the natural, healthy and premium qualities of the rice.
Thank you for your viewing.
Thank You!