Álvaro Navarro
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
Ochre_
803
204
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Ochre looks through the work of two designers by mixing their talents to get stunning images in both fileds. Four abstract paintings will take yo… Read More
    Ochre looks through the work of two designers by mixing their talents to get stunning images in both fileds. Four abstract paintings will take your sight for a while to examinate thoroughly and enjoy this colorful project. This series focuses on a four colour palette to make these four artworks, inspired by impressionism and minimalism. Each color master each illustration so the viewer will easily feel a connection bewtween them and the two worlds mixed and created by the illustrations of Almudena Laborda and the 3D designs of Álvaro Navarro. Read Less
    Published:
      
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.