Quatrième Étage
Toulouse, France
Message
Message
Edition — AVABAR, seaweed herbarium
2537
459
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Graphic Design
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Edition and conception of a seaweed herbarium, AVABAR (all the algae were harvested in Brittany by Maëlle Beriou and Diego Alaguarda). Box, sheet… Read More
    Edition and conception of a seaweed herbarium, AVABAR (all the algae were harvested in Brittany by Maëlle Beriou and Diego Alaguarda). Box, sheets, stamps and poster design. This box contain contains multiple sheets divided in three types of algae (AV is for green algae, AB for brown algae and AR for red algae), Breton stamps and a scientific poster. The goal was to break the traditional "scientific book" and make it more playful. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.