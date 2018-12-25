Edition — AVABAR, seaweed herbarium

About

Edition and conception of a seaweed herbarium, AVABAR (all the algae were harvested in Brittany by Maëlle Beriou and Diego Alaguarda). Box, sheet… Read More

Edition and conception of a seaweed herbarium, AVABAR (all the algae were harvested in Brittany by Maëlle Beriou and Diego Alaguarda). Box, sheets, stamps and poster design. This box contain contains multiple sheets divided in three types of algae (AV is for green algae, AB for brown algae and AR for red algae), Breton stamps and a scientific poster. The goal was to break the traditional "scientific book" and make it more playful. Read Less

Published: