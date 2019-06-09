Junction House is Slate Asset Management's first boutique residential project. As a global real estate investor, operator, and developer, Slate’s portfolio of assets has reached $6 billion across Canada, the United States, and Europe.



The creative strategy and brand identity was created by Vanderbrand for Junction House. The team delivered a cross-platform marketing campaign that would highlight the work of Toronto’s award-winning architectural studio, superkül. Junction House explores the rich history of the Junction neighbourhood, drawing inspiration from the art, fashion, and liveliness that knits the community together. A wealth of transit options combined with a diverse range of retail shops, restaurants, galleries, and cafés provide purchasers with a rare opportunity to live in this vibrant neighbourhood.