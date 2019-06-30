TIP Milano | Branding & Website
TIP Milano (Translation & Interpreting Professionals) is one of the fastest Italian translation companies. Officemilano was asked to refresh its visual identity and design and develop the multilingual website. The goal was to communicate the positivity and the ironic and fun attitude that characterize the agency's team. At the same time, we tried to emphasize the importance of relying on a group of experts to translate contents to avoid unpleasant mistakes.
For this, we have created six images that have, as their central theme, homophonic words with different meanings that, if misunderstood and not inserted in the right context, can generate funny translation errors.​​​​​​​



Thank you!
