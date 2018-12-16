Jointly with LinkedIn, the most renowned business and employment-oriented service in the world with 590 million registered members in 200 countries, we created a CG animation promoting the launch of the 4th annual LinkedIn Top Voices list.
For over 15 years, US-based LinkedIn has been doing a great job in connecting professionals and supporting business relations. By giving space to networking and sharing opinions, the company showed how powerful a conversation can be. That’s why the Top Voices list was created – to present the most influential ideas that boost others to contribute and encourage them to do great things. Want to have your name next to Richard Branson or Melinda Gates? Take the floor.
Agency: LinkedIn Creative Studio
Senior Creative Director: Jared Freeden
Associate Creative Director: Audra Tan
Art Director: Tufan Guzeloglu
Senior Producer: Kayla Graffam
Production: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Director: Marcin Gibowski
Co-Directors: Adam Torczynski, Mikolaj Valencia
CG Supervisor: Mikolaj Valencia
Production Lead: Marta Król
Producer: Ania Pietrzak
Art Director: Marcin Gibowski, Adam Torczynski, Maciej Mizer
Animatic: Marcin Gibowski, Adam Torczynski
3D Artist: Mateusz Król, Peter Tarka
Animation: Jean Pierre Le Roux, Marcin Gibowski
Compositing Artist: Łukasz Stolarski
Edit: Adam Torczynski
Sound design: HALO Productions i Wojciech Mularczyk
