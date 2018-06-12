Stefan Zsaitsits
Austria
HÄUSER - New Catalogue
511
87
3
The catalogue "Häuser" contains the drawings of the last years on the topic house/home and offers with a selection
of 32 images a wide overview over these works on paper.


[...]The artworks of the austrian artist reaccess an echo of the surrealistic repertoire of forms and are leading to a
visualizationof inherent fears, which populate the unconscious and are ruling the roost by dreams and thoughts.
Estelle Vallender
26 x 19 cm, 72 Pages, 32 Images
German and English, Paperback
ISBN 978-3-200-06014-2

DETAILS & ORDERS at www.zsaitsits.com
