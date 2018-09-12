Shift -
Monterrey, Mexico
Message
Message
SHIFT F1
4628
808
28
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Fashion
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    As intense sneaker lovers and designers, we decided to create our own sneaker design. The Shift F1’s broaden our design language, while setting a… Read More
    As intense sneaker lovers and designers, we decided to create our own sneaker design. The Shift F1’s broaden our design language, while setting an exercise to experiment and explore the future of footwear design. Read Less
    Published:


SHIFT F1 SNEAKERS: As intense sneaker lovers and designers, we decided to create our own sneaker design. The Shift F1’s broaden our design language, while setting an exercise to experiment and explore the future of footwear design.
A modular structure composed of 4 different elements allow users to create a personalized design with a futuristic layered look.
The Shift F1’s where designed with a custom buckle system showcasing the Shift sport logo over an industrial buckle frame for an extra secured fit and support. A transparent sole piece enables users to accesorize by adding color accents through plastic and metallic add-ons.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.