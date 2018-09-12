SHIFT F1 SNEAKERS: As intense sneaker lovers and designers, we decided to create our own sneaker design. The Shift F1’s broaden our design language, while setting an exercise to experiment and explore the future of footwear design.
A modular structure composed of 4 different elements allow users to create a personalized design with a futuristic layered look.
The Shift F1’s where designed with a custom buckle system showcasing the Shift sport logo over an industrial buckle frame for an extra secured fit and support. A transparent sole piece enables users to accesorize by adding color accents through plastic and metallic add-ons.
Thank You!