Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Fundación Arquitectura y Sociedad
"Fundación Arquitectura y Sociedad" is a Spanish institution focused on promoting architecture and architectural values in society. Among many activities, they organize a yearly workshop for students with international prestigious architects, a Master Program and an international congress with many of the most renowned architects nowadays.

We developed a flexible identity program based on a modular logo and two graphics systems. For the "Campus Ultzama", the typographic work aims to communicate the material and architectural values of the building where the workshops take place. For the Master Program and the cultural activities related to it, the visual system proposed is generated from a square grid which allows creating many variations keeping a consistent look.


Client: Fundación Arquitectura y Sociedad
Design: desescribir
Design assistant: José Baldomir
Typeface: MaisGrotesk. Mais Types (Marcos Dopico)

