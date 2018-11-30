Furniture in process

The new space inside Hopa Studio required something more than just furniture. We asked some designers for help and together we created a series of interior design objects adapted to offices in creative industries. Everything was created in the process: 10 people, workshop meetings, design, production, arrangement and a full mix of skills.

This is a story of a project that was borne out of successful group collaboration. The goal? Functional interior design objects for a branding studio.





No one expected an innovation, i.e. an universal system that would solve all the arrangement problems in offices around the world. The aim was to recognize the needs and characteristics of a specific group of people. This time, however, the work was embedded in a creative environment, which allowed for interesting solutions where interior architecture met design. We wanted the design of the furniture for the new offices to be the result of conversations between people with different expertise. For us, the most important was the process itself, the conversation within the group and the combination of its members’ individual skills, as this is where we see most value. The question of aesthetics, although the most important one, was left unanswered till the very end.