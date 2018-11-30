Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Elicia Edijanto
Jakarta, Indonesia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
A Love Letter to Nature
Illustration
,
Fine Arts
,
Painting
,
419
117
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/30/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Elicia Edijanto
Jakarta, Indonesia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
A Love Letter to Nature
Illustration
,
Fine Arts
,
Painting
,
419
117
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
11/30/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Watercolour paintings
Published:
And the winds, rocks, men, beasts, trees,
big and small, strong and gentle, earthbound and skybound,
all of them sing and give praise to kindness and love...
-
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Elicia Edijanto
Jakarta, Indonesia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Postcard to Orion
by:
Elicia Edijanto
Illustration
109
441
Horns
by:
Elicia Edijanto
Fine Arts
1489
7388
Featured On:
10/31/2018
Journey
by:
Elicia Edijanto
Illustration
209
1518
Baku Islamic Solidarity Games 2017
by:
Elicia Edijanto
Art Direction
441
3766
Featured On:
7/19/2018
Silence
by:
Elicia Edijanto
Fine Arts
763
4582
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Watercolour paintings
Published:
Credits
Elicia Edijanto
Jakarta, Indonesia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Nature
animal
bird
Ocean
blackandwhite
bw
monochrome
watercolour
watercolor
children
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.