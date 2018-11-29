USONIA

(Branding – New York)

Usonia,

A philosophy that proposes a design solution for the times in agreement with our landscape. Embedded in the ideal that organic design will reform us into an organic society. Our mission is deeply rooted in the undertaking of designing for the times, pro a New World. As intelligent women we owe ourselves to not only choose best, but also bear the responsibility of influencing the rest. Trust our belief that considerate design will improve our lives. Organic – having a systematic coordination, organized, forming an organic whole; exalting the simple laws of common sense—or of super-sense if you prefer—determining form by way of the nature of materials.

New World – character of the American landscape as distinct and free of previous conventions.



