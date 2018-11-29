Multiple Owners
Lightfarm Studios Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
MES (Mesrop Hovhannisyan) Wrocław, Poland
Thiago de Sul Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
José Mauro Lobão Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Isaac Buzzola Chene São Paulo, Brazil
Marcelo Cabral Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Diego Maricato Campinas, Brazil
Milton Menezes Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Diogo Reis Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The Dream of Ink
    Adobe After Effects

    Adobe Premiere Pro

“The Dream of Ink” is the official opening video for UNHIDE Conference, the first event focused on Digital Art in Brazil, promoted by UNHIDE School and sponsored by Lightfarm. In the original version, the video was entirely idealized and produced to be displayed on a giant 180-degree screen used in the main auditorium of the Conference. 
Here, you can check 2 versions of the movie: the wider version, exhibited during the 3 days of Conference, and other version with a smaller proportion, adapted to fit an iPhone regular screen.

We also invite you to watch our Making of, showing a bit of the step-by-step of the video production.
Credits:
Direction, production and VFX: Rafael Vallaperde
Original idea: Milton Menezes
Concept, Storyboard and Layout: Kawe de Sá
Animation: Viviane Rodrigues, Kawe de Sá
Concept art: Diego Barcellos, Giselle Almeida
Modeling: Diogo Reis, Diego Maricato
CGI Generalist: Rafael Moco, Marcelo Cabral, Diogo Reis, Diego Maricato, Rafael Vallaperde, Caio Imero, Kawe de Sá
Shading and Rendering: Diego Maricato, Thiago de Sul, Marcelo Cabral
VFX: Thiago Paladino, Rafael Moco, José Mauro Lobão, Rafael Vallaperde, Kawe de Sá, Johnny Farmfield, Mesrop Hovhannisyan aka MES
Rigging: Apolo Osornio, Danilo Pinheiro ,Gabriel Valderramos, Glauber Belo, Isaac Buzzola, Matheus Alexandre
Retopology: Diogo Reis
Soundtrack: Meridian, by Odesza
Programs used: Cinema 4D, Houdini, Blender, Zbrush, Turbulence Fd, X-Particles, Nuke, Maya, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere

>> Read more about the UNHIDE School and UNHIDE Conference
>> Check out all Lightfarm Projects
