About

“The Dream of Ink” is the official opening video for UNHIDE Conference, the first event focused on Digital Art in Brazil, promoted by UNHIDE School and sponsored by Lightfarm. In the original version, the video was entirely idealized and produced to be displayed on a giant 180-degree screen used in the main auditorium of the Conference. Here, you can check 2 versions of the movie: the one exhibited during the 3 days of Conference, and other version with a smaller proportion, adapted to fit an iPhone regular screen. We also invite you to watch our Making of, showing a bit of the step-by-step of the video production. Read Less

