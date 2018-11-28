About

Senja Cosmetics is a premium beauty brand based in Helsinki, founded by Senja Parkkinen. The high-performing, 100% natural premium skin care products with unique active ingredients are manufactured in Finland, the cleanest country in the world. We designed a visual identity and packaging to communicate the all-natural and contemporary nature of Senja’s products. Minimalistic and sleek logotype is combined with dark and muted tones from the harsh Finnish environment. A dash of colour was added through a vivid gradient that was inspired by Aurora Borealis - the arctic northern lights. The minimalistic packaging is supported by artistic imagery with nature-inspired sculptures adding ingredients used in the products. Each image has its own character, reflecting different parts of the country: forests of the east, the moorlands of Lapland, the archipelago & plains of the west. Brand photography: Aleksi Tikkala Case study photography: Tiina Eronen Read Less

