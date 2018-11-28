Multiple Owners
Werklig Helsinki, Finland
Tino Nyman Helsinki, Finland
Lili Köves Budapest, Hungary
Senja Cosmetics
1145
322
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Senja Cosmetics is a premium beauty brand based in Helsinki, founded by Senja Parkkinen. The high-performing, 100% natural premium skin care prod… Read More
    Senja Cosmetics is a premium beauty brand based in Helsinki, founded by Senja Parkkinen. The high-performing, 100% natural premium skin care products with unique active ingredients are manufactured in Finland, the cleanest country in the world. We designed a visual identity and packaging to communicate the all-natural and contemporary nature of Senja’s products. Minimalistic and sleek logotype is combined with dark and muted tones from the harsh Finnish environment. A dash of colour was added through a vivid gradient that was inspired by Aurora Borealis - the arctic northern lights. The minimalistic packaging is supported by artistic imagery with nature-inspired sculptures adding ingredients used in the products. Each image has its own character, reflecting different parts of the country: forests of the east, the moorlands of Lapland, the archipelago & plains of the west. Brand photography: Aleksi Tikkala Case study photography: Tiina Eronen Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.