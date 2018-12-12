Multiple Owners
Valeria Repina Moscow, Russian Federation
Alexandra Loginevskaya Moscow, Russian Federation
Repina Branding Moscow, Russian Federation
Polina Zagumenova Moscow, Russian Federation
Equre
3911
716
35
    Equre — premium oral care products. The basis of the visual idea was totems in the art deco style, which are designed to protect the purity and health of teeth. Each line has its own totem. Premium brand product is supported in the package: Equre toothpaste is not available in traditional tubes, but in cosmetic bottles with dispensers. In addition, the shape of the outer packaging in the form of a tube helps the brand build up from the competitors on the shelf. The interaction with the package turned into a game — when you open the tube, the totem mouth opens. Read Less
Equre — premium oral care products. The basis of the visual idea was totems in the art deco style, which are designed to protect the purity and health of teeth. Each line has its own totem. Premium brand product is supported in the package: Equre toothpaste is not available in traditional tubes, but in cosmetic bottles with dispensers. In addition, the shape of the outer packaging in the form of a tube helps the brand build up from the competitors on the shelf. The interaction with the package turned into a game — when you open the tube, the totem mouth opens.

