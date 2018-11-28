Multiple Owners
Six N. Five Barcelona, Spain
Ezequiel Pini Barcelona, Spain
Joan García Pons Barcelona, Spain
Social Workout
    Some people go to the gym to work out their bodies and shape. Don't you think is pretty similar to our behaviors in our social media profiles? Do…
    Some people go to the gym to work out their bodies and shape. Don’t you think is pretty similar to our behaviors in our social media profiles? Don't we also have to work for our digital profile, our digital appearance? To be what? Liked? Using social bots to grow our profiles wouldn't be something like nutrition supplements? Does it work if I drink a Follower Gainers? Do you have to like, comment and follow to be liked, commented and followed in return? Isn't that too much work? What if you would be treated depending on your amount of followers? Or if a verified badge was a real badge you can show in your bag being proud of it. Is it good? Is it bad? Too much questions... That's why we decided to create them in images. Read Less
Some images from the Design's process.


Thanks for watching.
