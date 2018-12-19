WORKSHOP BUILT INC
Welcome to Workshop’s brand. A visual identity inspired by the printing industry from the 20th century, when quality was of the utmost importance and when things were built to last. Workshop helps power business growth through this same emphasis on great design, great creative work, and quality marketing execution.
Most importantly, Workshop designs business results that its clients can count on.
Workshop — growthagency.com
Creative/Art Direction: David Mubien
Photography: Victor Mubien
Videos: Jorge Casanova
Print Production: Mubien
Signage Production: Nate DeYoung
