San Diego, CA, USA
La Riojana
1301
308
9
    La Riojana means a lady from La Rioja, an autonomous community of Spain known worldwide for its wines and its vineyards. This Restaurant & Bar of… Read More
    La Riojana means a lady from La Rioja, an autonomous community of Spain known worldwide for its wines and its vineyards. This Restaurant & Bar offers contemporary cuisine with quality product cooked with love and time. As usual, all the brand elements were crafted in Mubien's workshop. Read Less
LA RIOJANA

La Riojana means a lady from La Rioja, an autonomous community of Spain known worldwide for its wines and its vineyards. This Restaurant & Bar offers contemporary cuisine with quality product cooked with love and time.

As usual, all the brand elements were crafted in Mubien's workshop.

Creative/Art Direction: David Mubien
Photography: Victor Mubien
Print production: Mubien
