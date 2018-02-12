LAND BELOW THE CLOUDS – Iceland

About

LAND BELOW THE CLOUDS is a photo series by Jan Erik Waider specialized in atmospheric landscape photography of the North. All images were taken on the Kerlingardalsvegur road to Þakgil, near the town Vík í Mýrdal on the south coast of Iceland. Read Less

