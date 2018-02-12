Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
PFP, disseny gràfic
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Libros del Kultrum
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Branding
,
928
185
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/2/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
PFP, disseny gràfic
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Libros del Kultrum
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Branding
,
928
185
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/2/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Libros del Kultrum. 2018. Fotografía: cadàver exquisit
Published:
Libros del Kultrum
Ig:
pfp_disseny
+ info:
pfpdisseny.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
PFP, disseny gràfic
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Barcelona Novel·la Històrica 2018
by:
PFP, disseny gràfic
Graphic Design
744
8722
Featured On:
11/25/2018
Agenda Besòs
by:
PFP, disseny gràfic
Graphic Design
1495
23849
Featured On:
7/19/2018
Picasso Educa
by:
PFP, disseny gràfic
Graphic Design
579
5916
Featured On:
8/1/2018
Barcelona Poetry Week 2018
by:
PFP, disseny gràfic
Graphic Design
1101
13509
Featured On:
5/24/2018
Calidoscopi Cultural 2018
by:
PFP, disseny gràfic
Graphic Design
2346
32707
Featured On:
5/17/2018
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Libros del Kultrum. 2018. Fotografía: cadàver exquisit
Published:
Credits
PFP, disseny gràfic
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
PFP
Quim Pintó
Montse Fabregat
identity
editorial
music
print
publication
book
yellow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.