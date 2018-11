About

Mitchelton is not simply a winery, it is a destination with an offering of experiences as diverse as a small country town. Located in the picturesque Goulburn Valley, Michelton has plenty to offer any person seeking a unique and elevated travel experience. Prior to Pop & Pac's involvement, each of Mitchelton's unique offerings existed under different identities/brands. This was seen by many as confused and lacked a clear framework for evolution and expansion. Pop & Pac were tasked with uniting the array of experiences under a consistent and cohesive brand architecture. The visual identity had to be elevated to the same level as the experiences on offer. Our solution was to unite each offering under a simplified and flexible brand framework that could be easily expanded upon, as Mitchelton's offer evolved. The famous Ashton Tower (conceptualised by Robin Boyd CBE) which has long stood as an icon of the winery and it’s identity/logo was maintained, with the typeface refined to re Read Less

