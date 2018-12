The continuation of the At Night Series. These photos were taken in Potsdam and Berlin on November 24th 2018.​​​​​​​ While I don't comment on the hardware used usually, I have to make an exception here. Adding the Olympus 12-100 zoom changed the the workflow entirely. By combining the integrated stabilizer of the lens with the one in the camera body I was able to get sharp shots around 1/2s, even at longer focal lengths. Not having to carry around a tripod was liberating.